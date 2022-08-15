Pepemon Pepeballs Market Cap Reaches $454,036.36 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $454,036.36 and $65.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.43 or 0.00134282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,151.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00126687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065727 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.