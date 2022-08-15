People s United Financial Inc. Sells 5,177 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,689,000 after buying an additional 208,731 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,615,000 after acquiring an additional 50,595 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $89.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.39.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.