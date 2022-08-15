People s United Financial Inc. Sells 19,287 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,287 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after buying an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after buying an additional 6,586,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,293,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,603,000 after acquiring an additional 304,266 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,146,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,686,000 after purchasing an additional 102,185 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

