People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,769 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.3% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 80.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 14.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.60.

NYSE CMI opened at $227.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

