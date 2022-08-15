People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 9,924 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.7 %

C stock opened at $54.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $74.62. The company has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

