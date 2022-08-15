People s United Financial Inc. Has $9.51 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $172.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.42 and its 200 day moving average is $158.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.