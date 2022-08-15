People s United Financial Inc. Has $7.63 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $256.78 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $257.16. The company has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.37 and a 200 day moving average of $217.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

