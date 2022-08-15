PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCSB. Natixis acquired a new position in PCSB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,139,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,754,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,072,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 252,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Compass Point increased their target price on PCSB Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

PCSB Financial Price Performance

PCSB Financial Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ PCSB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 52,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,539. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98. PCSB Financial has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

About PCSB Financial

(Get Rating)

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More

