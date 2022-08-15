PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,928,900 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 2,371,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,464.5 days.
PCCW Stock Performance
PCWLF stock remained flat at $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. PCCW has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.
About PCCW
