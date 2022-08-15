PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,928,900 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 2,371,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,464.5 days.

PCCW Stock Performance

PCWLF stock remained flat at $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. PCCW has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

