Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 7.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 98.0% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $135.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.07 and its 200-day moving average is $123.72. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

