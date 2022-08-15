Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $15.39

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $14.61. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 40,913 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -7.44%.

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $3,614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,357,828.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,365,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,666 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,072 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.