PARSIQ Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $26.16 million and approximately $680,843.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00487430 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.70 or 0.01876756 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001869 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00265613 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000616 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 171,675,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.