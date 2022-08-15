Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $403,000 Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 10.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 24.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.38.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $229.51 on Monday. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.71 and a 200 day moving average of $219.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

