Parametrica Management Ltd Sells 10,538 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Parametrica Management Ltd lessened its stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the period. Niu Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Niu Technologies worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 51.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 42,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares during the period.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Niu Technologies Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $526.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Niu Technologies Profile

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.78 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.