Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $451,000 Investment in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PACB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,021,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,593,000 after buying an additional 2,106,180 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,021,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,873,000 after buying an additional 2,106,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,106,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,695,000 after buying an additional 712,191 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,469,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,909,000 after buying an additional 1,374,633 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,703,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,783,000 after buying an additional 218,252 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 147.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

