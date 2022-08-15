Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $475,000 in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,395,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after buying an additional 172,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $116.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK opened at $31.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 3.69. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

