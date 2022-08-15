Parametrica Management Ltd Has $816,000 Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Parametrica Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises 0.6% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $123,266.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $201.81 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.22.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

