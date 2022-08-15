Parametrica Management Ltd Buys Shares of 21,671 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.54. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

