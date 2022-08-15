Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,506 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 60,842 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 551,729 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,248 shares of company stock worth $2,311,750 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN stock opened at $95.07 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

