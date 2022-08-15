Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires 7,038 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for 1.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 88,752 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $79.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,948 shares of company stock valued at $829,286 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

