Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 92.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Pan American Silver stock traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$22.82. 377,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,262. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$22.38 and a 12 month high of C$38.51. The stock has a market cap of C$4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.