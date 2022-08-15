PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Short Interest Down 23.9% in July

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 6,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 145,269 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50,553 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $14.96 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

