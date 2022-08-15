PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Short Interest Down 23.9% in July

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 6,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 145,269 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50,553 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $14.96 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.