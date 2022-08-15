PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.94.

PAGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PAGS opened at $14.96 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

