Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $22.31. Approximately 20,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,556,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 8.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,027,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,964,000. Pagaya Technologies accounts for about 2.1% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 119.75% of Pagaya Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

