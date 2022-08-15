PACCAR Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PACCAR to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

PACCAR stock opened at $93.73 on Monday. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.89.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $33,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 12.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PCAR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.69.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

