Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Oxen has a market cap of $14.40 million and approximately $431,958.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,133.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,897.79 or 0.07863851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00169483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022126 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00254490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00687260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00560510 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005453 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,493,453 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.