Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 892,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 176,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,569,000 after acquiring an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,561,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,110,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,296,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OTTR. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.43. The company had a trading volume of 135,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $52.49 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

