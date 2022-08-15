Origin Sport Price Down 18.7% Over Last Week (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $83,449.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00058000 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000194 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport.

Origin Sport Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

