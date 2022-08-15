Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 277,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.8 days.

Orbia Advance Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MXCHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,949. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. Orbia Advance has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

Orbia Advance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.