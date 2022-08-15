OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Short Interest Up 19.2% in July

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSUR. StockNews.com downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OraSure Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $4.56. 995,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,830. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.08. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

