ORAO Network (ORAO) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. ORAO Network has a market cap of $173,964.16 and $33,821.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One ORAO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00036722 BTC.

ORAO Network Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.

ORAO Network Coin Trading

