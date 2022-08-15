OptionRoom 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $60,521.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $271,141.52 and $60,521.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00036766 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars.

