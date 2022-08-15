OptionRoom 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $60,521.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $271,141.52 and $60,521.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004128 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002326 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001540 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00036766 BTC.
OptionRoom Profile
OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.
OptionRoom Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.