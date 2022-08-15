Only1 (LIKE) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Only1 (LIKE) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Only1 has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $2.14 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,937.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00127172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00036138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00063529 BTC.

About Only1

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,840,531 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Only1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

