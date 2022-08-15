ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,882 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,938,000 after purchasing an additional 194,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246,454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,015,000 after buying an additional 53,481 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,324,000 after buying an additional 56,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.9 %

OKE opened at $64.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average is $63.53.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

