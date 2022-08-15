Offshift Trading 4.7% Lower This Week (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $107,212.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00002886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,085.23 or 0.99934505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00047503 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00026190 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

