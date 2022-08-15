Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $9.64

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.64, but opened at $9.12. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 10,354 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OII shares. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at $865,093.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at $93,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

