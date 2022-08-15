OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Short Interest Up 20.2% in July

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,945.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OBIIF. Citigroup downgraded shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OBIIF stock opened at $162.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.60. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $191.50.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

