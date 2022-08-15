Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPS stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.85. 2,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,574. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $10.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPS. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

