Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Short Interest Down 28.3% in July

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NMT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,455. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

