Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 512 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $217.23. 11,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,166. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.00 and its 200 day moving average is $208.73. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $266.44.

