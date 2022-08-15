Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 126,754 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 2.3% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.81% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $19,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $457,000.

Shares of GSY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.64. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,442. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $50.49.

