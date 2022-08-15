Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,789 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.38. 31,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,993. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.