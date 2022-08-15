Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,325 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,179,000 after buying an additional 1,108,460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,530,000 after acquiring an additional 339,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,003,000 after acquiring an additional 565,948 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,781,000 after acquiring an additional 168,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,087,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,932,000 after buying an additional 27,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,851. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $82.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.19.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

