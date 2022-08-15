Nottingham Advisors Inc. Invests $321,000 in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Rand Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Rand Capital by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 25,950 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rand Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:RAND traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189. Rand Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93.

Rand Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is 157.90%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rand Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Rand Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

Further Reading

