Nottingham Advisors Inc. Invests $1.37 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,964 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 334.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 366,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.99. 7,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,880. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

