Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,790,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,970,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,283,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,742,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,527.3% during the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 228,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 225,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.22. 15,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,055. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.09. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

