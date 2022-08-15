Nottingham Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $393.91. 277,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,640,917. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.42.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

