Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.60.
Several analysts have weighed in on NWN shares. StockNews.com cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural
Northwest Natural Price Performance
Shares of NWN stock opened at $52.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63.
Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Northwest Natural Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 77.51%.
About Northwest Natural
Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.
