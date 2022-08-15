Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on NWN shares. StockNews.com cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,906,000 after purchasing an additional 368,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at $15,340,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,586,000 after acquiring an additional 277,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after acquiring an additional 226,118 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 121.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 174,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $52.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 77.51%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

