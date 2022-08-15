Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,432,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $479.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.08. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

