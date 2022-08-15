Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Up 18.9% in July

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NTRSO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.44. 10,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,046. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.66. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $27.99.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Northern Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northern Trust stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Northern Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:NTRSO Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

